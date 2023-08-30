Jason Goins of Brentwood struck and killed while walking near his home, police say

A Brentwood man who was walking on a road near his home was struck and killed by a motorist Tuesday night, Suffolk County Police said.

Jason Goins was walking in the roadway on Crooked Hill Road at Sagtikos State Parkway when he was struck by a northbound 2021 Honda at about 10:15 p.m., police said.

Goins, 46, of Brentwood, was pronounced dead at the scene by a physician assistant from the Suffolk Medical Examiner's office, police said.

The driver of the Honda, Briana Rodriguez, 19, of Bay Shore, was not injured, police said.

The Honda was impounded for a safety check. No further information was available.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on the crash to call the Third Squad at 631-854-8352.