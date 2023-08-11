Police searching for drivers of 2 vehicles that injured Bay Shore pedestrian
Investigators are looking for two drivers whose cars struck and seriously injured a pedestrian Thursday night in Bay Shore.
Suffolk County police said the man was crossing Fifth Avenue near Dalton Road when he was hit by a northbound gray Honda Accord and then by an unknown type of vehicle that was red. The incident occurred at 8:18 p.m. Police said both vehicles continued north without stopping.
The pedestrian, whose identity has not been determined, was transported to South Shore University Hospital in Bay Shore with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, police said.
Third Squad detectives are investigating and ask anyone with information on the hit-and-run or on either of the suspected vehicles and their drivers to call them at 631-854-8352 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS. All calls will remain confidential.
