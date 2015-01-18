Pedestrian struck by motorist in Dix Hills dies

A pedestrian was struck and killed by a motorist in Dix Hills early Sunday.

Suffolk police Second Squad detectives said they are investigating the fatal crash that occurred at about 6:20 a.m. Sunday along Deer Park Avenue and MacNeice Place.

Police said John Capalbo, 54, of Dix Hills was driving a 2003 Lincoln south on Deer Park Avenue when he hit a pedestrian who was crossing from west to east at MacNeice Place.

Authorities are withholding the name of the pedestrian until relatives are notified.

The pedestrian was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center in West Islip, where he was pronounced dead. Capalbo was not injured.

Sign up for the Suffolk news this week newsletter The biggest news, politics and crime stories in Suffolk County, in your inbox every Friday at noon. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Police did not have immediate information indicating whether charges were pending against Capalbo, but said the vehicle was impounded for a safety check.