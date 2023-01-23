Jose Franco of Middle Island struck on Middle Country Road, police say

A 28-year-old Middle Island man was seriously injured when he was struck by two cars late Sunday afternoon on Middle Country Road in Coram, Suffolk County police said.

The incident occurred just after 5:30 p.m. near Country Club Drive.

Police said the victim, Jose Franco, was in the eastbound lane of Middle Country Road when he was struck by a 2004 Toyota Camry and then by a 2007 Toyota Camry.

Neither of the drivers, who both remained at the scene, were injured in the incident, police said — though both vehicles were impounded for safety checks.

Police said Franco was transported by Coram Fire Department Ambulance to Stony Brook University Hospital for treatment of serious injuries. His condition and the extent of any injuries was unclear Monday.

Sixth Squad detectives are asking anyone with information on the incident to call them at 631-854-8652.