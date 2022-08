A pedestrian was struck by a car and killed early Sunday on a Patchogue street, Suffolk County police said.

The man, whom police did not identify, was hit just before 2:30 a.m. by a 2001 Chevrolet driven by Matthew Weber, 23, of Patchogue, as the pedestrian walked on Main Street east of Bay Avenue.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are asking anyone who may have seen the collision to contact the Fifth Squad at 631-854-8552.