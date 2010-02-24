Petition pushes W. Babylon school for reality TV show

Some online supporters of South Bay Elementary School are hoping for a miracle, reality-show style.

A day after last Thursday's fire gutted the school in West Babylon, a Facebook petition was launched to have it rebuilt by the ABC show "Extreme Makeover: Home Edition."

By Wednesday, the Facebook page had nearly 10,000 supporters and the attention of the show's producers, who said they would consider the idea if an application is submitted.

"I don't see why we wouldn't at least consider it," said show producer Jeff Cruz, citing a recent episode where the show built a private after-school and tutorial school center in Washington, D.C. He added, "Not that I'm committing to anything."

Possible elements for a rebuilt South Bay might incorporate sprinklers and improved safety designs, he said.

Assistant Superintendent Dominick Palma called the support "amazing," but said he could not comment further.

Coincidentally, "Extreme Makeover" last week put out a casting call for a Long Island family to appear on the show.

The woman who started the Facebook page, a former substitute teacher at the school who grew up in West Babylon, said she was overwhelmed at the response.

"I think it's amazing," said Elizabeth Jentz.

"Regardless of the show, at least the [Facebook] page brought publicity," said Jentz, 24.