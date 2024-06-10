Richard Deacon, 54, of Blue Point killed in pickup truck fire, police say

Suffolk County police were investigating a vehicle fire that killed a Blue Point man on Sunday afternoon, authorities said.

Police said Richard Deacon, 54, was in a 2016 Ram 150 pickup truck in the driveway of his home on Wilson Street in Blue Point when the vehicle caught fire. He was pronounced dead shortly after by police.

Police are investigating the cause of the fire, but they said it was not believed to be criminal in nature.

No further details were immediately available.