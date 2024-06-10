Long IslandSuffolk

Richard Deacon, 54, of Blue Point killed in pickup truck fire, police say

Suffolk County police responded to the scene of fire in a pickup...

Suffolk County police responded to the scene of fire in a pickup truck in the driveway of a home on Wilson Street in Blue Point on Sunday afternoon. Credit: James Carbone

By Darwin Yanesdarwin.yanes@newsday.com

Suffolk County police were investigating a vehicle fire that killed a Blue Point man on Sunday afternoon, authorities said.

Police said Richard Deacon, 54, was in a 2016 Ram 150 pickup truck in the driveway of his home on Wilson Street in Blue Point when the vehicle caught fire. He was pronounced dead shortly after by police.

Police are investigating the cause of the fire, but they said it was not believed to be criminal in nature.

No further details were immediately available.

Darwin Yanes is a native Long Islander and Stony Brook University graduate who covers education. He previously covered the Town of North Hempstead.

More on this topic
newsday-tv-logoStreaming Now
Thoroughbreds have died at Belmont Park at higher rates than at other tracks, despite officials’ efforts to reduce horse racing deaths.

Racehorses at Belmont are dying at higher rates Thoroughbreds have died at Belmont Park at higher rates than at other tracks, despite officials' efforts to reduce horse racing deaths.

Get more on these and other NewsdayTV stories

newsday-tv-logoStreaming Now
Thoroughbreds have died at Belmont Park at higher rates than at other tracks, despite officials’ efforts to reduce horse racing deaths.

Racehorses at Belmont are dying at higher rates Thoroughbreds have died at Belmont Park at higher rates than at other tracks, despite officials' efforts to reduce horse racing deaths.

Get more on these and other NewsdayTV stories

Latest videos

Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 5 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME