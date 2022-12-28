In East Quogue, disputed golf community development poised to become Pine Barrens giant

An East Quogue golf community first proposed nearly a decade ago is slated to soon become one of the largest developments in the environmentally sensitive Pine Barrens after overcoming lawsuits and community pushback.

The Southampton Planning Board, in a 4-3 vote, approved a subdivision and site plan this month for the controversial Lewis Road residential development.

The project, once known as “The Hills,” will feature 130 units, including a dozen set aside for affordable housing, along with a private 18-hole golf course and a recreational complex with a spa and fitness center, pool, clubhouse and other amenities.

Critics have argued the development, which includes preserving 436 acres as open space, doesn't fit with the residentially zoned property. The proposal still could face one more legal challenge from a local environmental advocacy group as a final attempt to halt development.

Ed Divita, a partner with Discovery Land Company, the project's Arizona-based developer, said the community’s “extensive” feedback helped refine a plan that will help drive the area's economy.

“This is a plan that we’ll be able to execute, that will be sustainable. And we are proud to become a member of the community,” he told board members after the Dec. 8 vote.

Board chairwoman Jacqui Lofaro was one of the dissenters, expressing concerns about how chemicals could adversely affect the aquifer that supplies Long Island’s water.

Board member Craig Catalanotto, who voted yes, said he’s “very concerned” about groundwater quality but pointed to the Central Pine Barrens Commission's signoff on the project after two reviews.

In a Dec. 7 letter, the commission noted the most recent proposal revisions didn't “materially alter the project and no significant adverse environmental impacts will occur.”

Group for the East End leader Robert DeLuca told Newsday his pro-environment organization could decide within a week whether to file more litigation to try to stop construction.

“This project, no matter how you slice it, is a commercial golf resort built by commercial golf resort developers and it’s being built on a residentially zoned piece of property,” he said.

His organization was part of a 2018 lawsuit that is pending against the Southampton Zoning Board of Appeals after its decision that the golf course could be considered an accessory use to a residential subdivision.

Last year, a judge dismissed a 2019 lawsuit that environmental groups, nearby residents and state Assemb. Fred Thiele Jr. (D-Sag Harbor) filed over the town's preliminary subdivision approval.

In 2017, the Southampton Town Board voted in 3-2 in favor of the plan when it was known as “The Hills,” but the application failed because a supermajority was required for a zoning change. A few months later, the project reemerged and its review fell to the planning board.

DeLuca said no comprehensive environmental review was done after the project's revival and he doesn't believe reviews from the pine barrens commission were adequate — concerns Brookhaven Town Supervisor Edward P. Romaine, a commission member, and Thiele have echoed.

“The public interest is only served by rejecting this proposal, sending it back to the town, and starting over consistent with the intent of the very law designed to protect the Pine Barrens,” Thiele wrote in a Dec. 6 letter.

Janice Scherer, Southampton Town's planning and development administrator, estimated construction could take two years.