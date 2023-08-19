No one hurt when small plane crashes short of runway on Fishers Island, police say

A small airplane flying from Martha's Vineyard to Montauk crashed on Fishers Island during an emergency landing Friday evening.

The Piper PA32 single-engine plane began having engine trouble about 6 p.m., New York State Police said.

The pilot attempted an emergency landing at Fishers Island Airport and crashed before reaching the runway, according to police.

The pilot and two passengers on board were able to walk away uninjured, police said.

Police said the cause of the crash is under investigation.