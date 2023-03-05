Plane crash near Republic Airport leaves 1 dead, 2 injured, officials say

One person has died and two others are in critical condition after a single-engine plane crashed while on approach to Republic Airport Sunday afternoon, according to aviation and local authorities.

The two people injured were treated at the scene in North Lindenhurst and suffered third-degree burns, Jamie Atkinson, the deputy coordinator of Suffolk County Fire, Rescue & Emergency Services said. They were transferred to Stony Brook University Hospital’s burn center via Suffolk Aviation.

A National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) spokeswoman confirmed one person was dead and two were seriously injured in the crash which took place at 2:59 p.m. as the plane was approaching the runway at the East Farmingdale airport. The pilot had reported smoke in the cockpit, she said.

The crash of the Piper PA 28 craft occurred near Wellwood Avenue with the airplane landing about 300 feet south of the Long Island Rail Road tracks in North Lindenhurst, according to the FAA and MTA spokesman Aaron Donovan. The crash caused no damage to the tracks. Emergency services received the call about the crash at 2:59 p.m., Atkinson said.

The FAA and the NTSB will investigate and referred other information about the occupants of the plane to local authorities No information about the owner or origin of the plane was released.

The North Lindenhurst Fire Department is leading the response with help from East Farmingdale Fire Department, Commack Volunteer Ambulance Corp. and Republic Airport Fire Rescue, he added.

The crash was close enough for officials to hold train traffic at about 3:16 p.m. following a report that an airplane landed at Wellwood Avenue and Fourth Street, Donovan said.

The hold was lifted at 3:58 p.m. and trains resumed traveling at restrictive speed, according to Donovan. Regarding further delays, he said there may be “possible residual” holds while the area gets cleared up, but does not expect anything major.

“Minimal delays were incurred,” Donovan said. “Otherwise, no impact to any infrastructure of the railroad.”

Tom Altieri was getting out of his vehicle around 3 p.m. to enter his East June Street home in North Lindenhurst when he said he noticed a single-engine plane unusually “low and slow.” Altieri, who has lived in his home for 20 years, said he’s used to the constant sight of planes overhead, but he had never seen one this low to the ground; he estimated the plane was about 1,000 feet in the sky.

Within seconds of seeing the plane pass over him, he said he heard “a somewhat large explosion” followed by a plume of smoke. By 3:45 p.m., the smoke had dissipated, he said.

“I knew immediately it was that plane,” he said.

He said he noticed no major sign of distress.

With Sunday’s beautiful weather, Mahida Ali had the windows of her home open to enjoy the 52-degree day when she noticed clouds of smoke in the air around 2:55 p.m.

She first thought a house was on fire or maybe a neighbor was celebrating the good weather with a barbecue.

But “the smoke was just too much for it to be a barbecue,” she said, adding that her husband Hafiz Ulhaq went to investigate, where he discovered a throng of bystanders and a swarm of emergency services responding to the crashed plane.

The couple said they’re used to planes passing their Bolton Street home every 5 to 10 minutes. Sometimes, they fly so low, Ulhaq said he’s worried they could “land on our roof."

With Darwin Yanes and Michael O'Keeffe

Check back for updates on this developing story.