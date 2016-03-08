Plane’s bouncy crash-landing in Hauppauge caught on video

It will take more than a week for federal investigators to make preliminary findings about the small plane that crash landed in a Hauppauge industrial park on Saturday, an official said Tuesday.

“It typically takes five to eight business days,” Eric Weiss, a spokesman for the National Transportation Safety Board, said.

Pilot Louis Obergh of Wantagh and his daughter, Rachel, 17, deployed the plane’s emergency parachute to land the single-engine Cirrus SF22 on the front lawn of the factory on Marcus Boulevard. Neither was injured.

A security camera captured images of the plane landing with a bounce as the parachute draped over a nearby building.

The young woman, a student at Wantagh High School, said her father was giving her some in-flight instruction when the engine suddenly failed shortly after 3 p.m.

They were flying home after touring the University of Rhode Island, which Rachel is considering attending.