Cops: Police, passenger car collide in Commack, injuring 2
A Commack man and a Suffolk County Police Fourth Precinct officer were hospitalized for treatment of what police described as "non-life-threatening injuries" following an early morning crash Thursday in Commack.
Police said Minas Patsurakis, 71, was driving his 2003 Mercury Marquis at about 5:50 a.m. west on North Parkway Drive when he attempted to turn left onto Harned Road. His car then collided with a northbound marked police patrol unit.
No tickets were issued, police said.
Additional details were not immediately available.
Pot shops delayed ... LI Marine veteran indicted ... H.S. sports awards ... Shinnecock artist
Pot shops delayed ... LI Marine veteran indicted ... H.S. sports awards ... Shinnecock artist