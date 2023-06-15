Long IslandSuffolk

Cops: Police, passenger car collide in Commack, injuring 2

A police and passenger car collided early Thursday in Commack.

A Commack man and a Suffolk County Police Fourth Precinct officer were hospitalized for treatment of what police described as "non-life-threatening injuries" following an early morning crash Thursday in Commack.

Police said Minas Patsurakis, 71, was driving his 2003 Mercury Marquis at about 5:50 a.m. west on North Parkway Drive when he attempted to turn left onto Harned Road. His car then collided with a northbound marked police patrol unit.

No tickets were issued, police said.

Additional details were not immediately available.

