Coram man killed in crash on LIE service road, police say

A Coram man was killed Sunday night in a two-vehicle crash on a Long Island Expressway service road that also injured two others, Suffolk police said.

Frank Stengl, 88, was pronounced dead at Southside Hospital in Bay Shore, police said in a news release Sunday night. He was the front-seat passenger in a 2012 Nissan Altima.

The Nissan, driven by Thomas Maloney, 64, of Dix Hills, was traveling west on the LIE’s north service road around 5:20 p.m., police said.

Maloney tried to make a left turn onto Commack Road from the marked center turning lane but the Nissan was hit by a 2016 Ford van. The Ford was in the left turning lane and attempted to go straight, police said.

Maloney was treated for minor injuries at Southside Hospital, police said. The Nissan’s backseat passenger, Joan Walsh, 86, of Central Islip, was taken to Stony Brook University Hospital with minor injuries.

The Ford’s driver, Jesse Lombardi, 36, of Patchogue, was not hurt, police said. He stayed at the scene.

Both vehicles were impounded for a police safety check.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Second Squad at 631-854-8252.