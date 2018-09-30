Cops: Intoxicated Shirley man crashed car into Patchogue building

A Shirley man was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated after crashing a car into an unoccupied building in Patchogue late Saturday, Suffolk police said.

Chester Ciancarelli, 44, was driving a 2012 Toyota Scion in the wrong direction on East Main Street near Bay Avenue at about 11:45 p.m. when he lost control of the vehicle and crashed into the building at 288 East Main St., police said.

A female passenger, 38, suffered nonlife threatening injuries and was transported to Brookhaven Memorial Hospital in Patchogue for treatment, police said.

The building is home to Long Island Ink Tattoo & Body Piercing, according to the business's website.

Ciancarelli, who was not injured, was held overnight at the Fifth Precinct and is scheduled for arraignment Sunday at First District Court in Central Islip, police said.