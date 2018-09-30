Long IslandSuffolk

Cops: Intoxicated Shirley man crashed car into Patchogue building

The driver of this car was arrested after he drove...

The driver of this car was arrested after he drove into the building at the corner of East Main Street and Bay Avenue in Patchogue on Saturday. Credit: Stringer News Service

By Rachelle Blidnerrachelle.blidner@newsday.com@rachelleblidner

A Shirley man was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated after crashing a car into an unoccupied building in Patchogue late Saturday, Suffolk police said.

Chester Ciancarelli, 44, was driving a 2012 Toyota Scion in the wrong direction on East Main Street near Bay Avenue at about 11:45 p.m. when he lost control of the vehicle and crashed into the building at 288 East Main St., police said.

A female passenger, 38, suffered nonlife threatening injuries and was transported to Brookhaven Memorial Hospital in Patchogue for treatment, police said.

The building is home to Long Island Ink Tattoo & Body Piercing, according to the business's website. 

Ciancarelli, who was not injured, was held overnight at the Fifth Precinct and is scheduled for arraignment Sunday at First District Court in Central Islip, police said.

Rachelle Blidner

Rachelle Blidner covers Suffolk County government, politics and breaking news.

Latest videos

Didn't find what you were looking for?