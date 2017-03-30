Driver fleeing street race hits West Babylon building, cops say

A pickup truck preparing to race another vehicle on a Suffolk County street fled when the driver saw a police patrol car and ended up crashing into the wall of a building, police said.

The Ford F-150 pickup hit the building at Edison Avenue and Kean Street in West Babylon about 11:30 p.m. Wednesday, Suffolk County police said.

The unidentified male driver, who was not injured, was given a summons for speeding, reckless endangerment and drag racing, police said.

Police had no information on the other vehicle.