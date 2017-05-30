Police: Driver killed in overturn crash in Islandia

A driver died after his car crashed and overturned Tuesday morning in Islandia, police said.

Charles T. Peters, 46, of Central Islip, was driving a 2007 Nissan Altima at 7:10 a.m. eastbound on East Suffolk Avenue when he lost control at Old Suffolk Avenue, struck a parked vehicle and then overturned, Suffolk County police said.

Peters, the only person in the Altima, was taken by Central Islip-Hauppauge Volunteer Ambulance to Southside Hospital in Bay Shore, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Fourth Squad detectives investigating the crash urge anyone with information to call them at 631-854-8452.