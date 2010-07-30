Police: DWI charge for man who hit Cutchogue mailboxes

As Stephen Lombardi's car swerved down the road in Cutchogue Thursday, he hit at least two mailboxes, witnesses told police.

When Southold Town police found Lombardi, 43, of Riverhead, he was slumped behind the steering wheel, the vehicle stopped on the shoulder and the key still in the ignition, police said.

Officers asked Lombardi to submit to a sobriety test when they questioned him on Pequash Avenue at 6:52 p.m. Thursday. They said he refused and was arrested.

Lombardi has been charged with driving while intoxicated, leaving the scene of an accident and refusing a roadside sobriety test, police said.

He was scheduled for arraignment Friday.