Police: DWI driver hit cop in wrong-way crash

Suffolk police have identified the man who they said drove drunk the wrong way in Ridge and collided head-on with a car driven by an off-duty East Hampton police officer who was heading home from work, seriously injuring both men.

Police detectives said Francisco Tomas, 26, of 47 Midway Dr., Riverhead, was behind the wheel about 4:17 a.m. Saturday on Middle Country Road, near William Floyd Parkway, when his car struck one being driven by the officer, whom police have declined to identify.

Both men were taken to Stony Brook University Medical Center after the crash. The officer, 31, is in stable condition, but it was unclear when he would be released, police said. He suffered a broken heel, a fractured sternum and a slight head injury.

Tomas was in police custody at the hospital and was charged with driving while intoxicated. He had not yet been arraigned Monday, but is expected to leave the hospital and go directly to arraignment, police said. Tomas suffered a severe ankle injury and a broken leg.

The charges may be upgraded, pending a court-ordered blood test and the extent of the injuries to the officer, Det. Sgt. William Bundrick said.