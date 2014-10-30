Police: Huntington man driving drunk, offered teens ride to school from bus stop
A Huntington man was driving drunk when he stopped his car early Thursday and asked two teenage sisters if they wanted a ride to school, Suffolk County police said.
Jake Giffuni, 23, of 11 Walden Place, is charged with driving while intoxicated and two counts of endangering the welfare for a child.
He will be held overnight and is scheduled to be arraigned Friday at First District Court in Central Islip.
Giffuni was driving a 2002 Honda Accord on East Pulaski Road in Huntington at about 7 a.m. when he approached the teens, ages 13 and 15, who were waiting at a bus stop.
Police said he asked them if they wanted a ride to school, then drove off when the girls refused.
Police were notified in a 911 call by a parent of the girls, and Giffuni's car was found in front of his residence by Second Precinct Officer Aaron Klein.
Police determined that Giffuni was intoxicated and he was arrested.