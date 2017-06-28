Police investigate crash between bicyclist, vehicles in Setauket

An 18-year-old bicyclist was seriously injured Monday night when he was hit by two vehicles on Route 347 in Setauket, Suffolk County police said.

Stefan Kochaniwsky of East Setauket was riding across Route 347 just east of North Belle Mead Avenue about 10:45 p.m. when he was hit by an eastbound 2004 Ford Mustang driven by Kevin Nelson, 22, of Port Jefferson Station, police said.

Kochaniwsky was then hit by an eastbound 2005 Jeep Liberty driven by Cassandra Benitez, 23, of Shirley, police said.

Kochaniwsky was taken to Stony Brook University Hospital with serious injuries, police said.

The drivers were not injured, police said, and their vehicles were impounded for safety checks.

No summonses were issued and the investigation is continuing, police said.