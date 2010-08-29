Police investigate fatal Huntington Station shooting

Suffolk County homicide detectives are investigating the shooting death of a Huntington Station man early yesterday.

Police said Melvin Giron, 25, was walking to the side entrance of his home on 10th Avenue. when he was shot about 5:30 a.m. Giron's body was found by his cousin at 7:50 a.m., police said.

Downstairs neighbor Marion Thompson heard gunshots, she thinks three of them, shortly after 5 a.m. and told her grandchildren to get on the floor. She peeked out windows, saw nothing and heard no more suspicious noises. Sometime after 7 a.m., she said, screams drew her and the grandchildren, boys 9 and 13, outside their home. On the top of a stairwell leading to his upstairs apartment, they saw Giron dead, sitting slumped over, leaning against his door.

"He went to work and came home and played with the kids in the neighborhood," said Thompson, 56. "I guess he was teaching them to play soccer." She said Giron lived with two cousins.

Ruben Albarado, 40, a construction worker who lives across the street, said he heard two shots and looked outside. He said he saw nothing in the early morning dark. "He was a nice guy," Albarado said, "pretty good guy. He worked in landscaping. I don't know how that would happen."

Anyone with information is asked to call the Homicide Squad at 631-852-6392 or Crime Stoppers at 800-220-TIPS