Medford man killed in Southern State Parkway crash in Islip, police say

A Medford man was killed Friday afternoon when his car veered off the Southern State Parkway in Islip and crashed into a tree, authorities said.

The victim was identified by State Police as Mark A. Verrelli, 44.

The accident happened at about 3:45 p.m., west of Exit 43N (State Route 111).

Verrelli was driving a 2008 Scion westbound on the parkway when the vehicle veered into the center median and struck the tree, the State Police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The accident remained under investigation. Further details were not immediately available.