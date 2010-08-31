Police: Lake Grove driver impaired by drugs

A Lake Grove man who rammed his car into a light pole Monday on the Sagtikos State Parkway in Brentwood allegedly was driving while impaired by drugs, state police said.

A New York State trooper dispatched to the scene at about 3:35 p.m. interviewed the driver, Jonathan Saya, 27, of 19 Williams Blvd., and noticed he was impaired, according to a release.

Saya failed sobriety tests, police said, and was arrested and charged with driving while impaired by drugs.

He is scheduled to appear Sept. 10 in First District Court in Central Islip.