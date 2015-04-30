Police seek suspect in thefts from Sayville gift shop

There's an old Irish proverb that goes, simply: It is better to exist unknown to the law.

So far, so true, Suffolk County police said, for a woman who they said is suspected in the theft of three pairs of earrings, a pendant and a Celtic cross last September from Irish Crossroads, a gift shop on Main Street in Sayville. But, police said, an anonymity soon to end -- if you can identify her from surveillance video of the incident.

Police said the petty larceny took place at the store on Sept. 4 around 5 p.m. They said the woman, seen in the video shots wearing a dark T-shirt adorned with an American flag, took the items, valued at $180, then left on foot.

Police are asking anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS. All calls will be kept confidential.