Adam Saalfield arrested, charged in Maggie Rosales' stabbing death in Huntington Station, police say

Suffolk police said they arrested a 21-year-old man Wednesday and charged him with the fatal stabbing of an 18-year-old Huntington Station high school student more than two weeks ago.

Adam Saalfield, 21, of Huntington Station, was arrested yesterday afternoon by Suffolk homicide detectives, authorities said. He was charged with second-degree murder and was being held at the Third Precinct overnight, police said.

Saalfield is scheduled to be arraigned Thursday at First District Court in Central Islip.

On Oct. 12, Second Precinct officers found Rosales, a Walt Whitman High School senior, lying facedown and stabbed in the torso on Lynch Street in Huntington Station at about 11:25 p.m. They responded after a 911 caller reported that a woman was injured in the street. The Suffolk County medical examiner pronounced her dead at the scene.

The death of Maggie Rosales, the fourth unsolved homicide in Huntington Station in about a year, galvanized many residents who held a rally against violence recently at Huntington Town Hall.

Her father, Cesar Morales, who marched with others to town hall Oct. 21, said in Spanish Wednesday night that Suffolk police told him earlier Wednesday about the arrest.

"The whole family is happy about the news," said Rosales, adding that he and other members of his family will be at the arraignment.