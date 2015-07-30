Police: Man critical after being shot at barbershop in Bay Shore

Police are searching for the shooter -- or shooters -- who critically injured a 30-year-old man, shot inside Headfellas Barber Shop on Union Boulevard in Bay Shore early Thursday.

The shooting took place just before 12:30 a.m., Suffolk County police said. Police said the victim, who was hit twice in the abdomen, then stumbled out of the shop and collapsed in front of a nearby Domino's, where he was spotted by a passerby who called 911.

Police said the victim was taken to a hospital and is in critical condition.

It was not clear if the victim was affiliated with the barbershop. According to online links, the shop was closed at the time of the shooting -- though police declined to provide additional information about the circumstances, citing the continuing investigation.