Man dies in crash in Greenlawn, police say

A man died early Wednesday when the car he was driving went out of control, struck a tree, a fence and two parked vehicles before overturning on Little Plains Road in Greenlawn, Suffolk County police said. The single-vehicle crash occurred at about 12:30 a.m., Nov. 26, 2014. The identity of the driver was being withheld, pending notification of next of kin. Credit: Stringer News Service

A man died early Wednesday after he lost control of his car and it hit a tree, fence and two parked vehicles before overturning on Little Plains Road in Greenlawn, police said.

The crash occurred about 12:30 a.m.

The identity of the driver was being withheld, pending notification of next of kin.

Suffolk police said the man was driving a 2009 Volkswagen west on Little Plains Road when the vehicle left the roadway.

The man was taken to Huntington Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police said the vehicle was impounded for a safety check.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call the Second Squad at 631-854-8252 or Crime Stoppers at 800-220-TIPS.

All calls will be kept confidential.

John Valenti

John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

