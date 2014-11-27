Man dies in crash in Greenlawn, police say

A man died early Wednesday after he lost control of his car and it hit a tree, fence and two parked vehicles before overturning on Little Plains Road in Greenlawn, police said.

The crash occurred about 12:30 a.m.

The identity of the driver was being withheld, pending notification of next of kin.

Suffolk police said the man was driving a 2009 Volkswagen west on Little Plains Road when the vehicle left the roadway.

The man was taken to Huntington Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police said the vehicle was impounded for a safety check.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call the Second Squad at 631-854-8252 or Crime Stoppers at 800-220-TIPS.

All calls will be kept confidential.