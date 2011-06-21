Police: Man may have shot self by accident

Police said Tuesday that a man who died of a gunshot wound Monday night in Bellport may have shot himself by accident.

The incident on Davidson Avenue near Brookhaven Avenue was reported at 8:35 p.m., Suffolk County police said.

Police said the man was taken to Brookhaven Memorial Hospital Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Police said preliminary indications are that the shooting is noncriminal and that the man, who was not identified, may have accidentally shot himself.