Police: Man shot dead on West Babylon street

Police are searching for a gunman who shot and killed a 23-year-old Deer Park man on a West Babylon street Tuesday evening then fled on foot.

The shooting occurred on Fulton Street and was reported in a 911 call at 9:34 p.m., Suffolk County police said. The identity of the victim has not been released, pending notification of next of kin.

Police said the shooter was between 5-foot-6 and 5-foot-8 and was wearing blue jeans and a light-colored hooded sweatshirt. Following the shooting, police said the suspect ran eastward toward Westchester Avenue. It was not clear how many shots were fired or how many times the victim was struck.

Police could not say if the victim knew his assailant — or what might have prompted the shooting. Police did ask that anyone with information regarding the shooting contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS. All calls will remain confidential, police said.