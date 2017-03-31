Man trapped under tractor trailer in Bay Shore rescued, say cops

A man was airlifted in critical condition to Stony Brook University Hospital early Friday after he was struck by a trailer in a work yard in North Bay Shore, officials said.

The identity of the victim is still unknown, Suffolk police said.

Police said the 5:25 a.m. incident occurred at Talay Trailer Sales and Rentals at 40 Sweeneydale Ave., and that Emergency Service Unit officers and Brentwood firefighters responded to a report that someone had become trapped under a trailer.

Officials said the victim was freed after ESU officers lifted the trailer off him.

Police said the man had possibly been sleeping in the back of the trailer when a worker, Scott Ferrara, 55, of Ridge, started to move the rig. The victim was struck and became trapped under the trailer as he tried to exit, police said. Ferrara was not injured, according to police.

Detectives are ask anyone with information about the incident to call Third Squad detectives at 631-854-8352.

With Zachary R. Dowdy