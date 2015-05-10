Police: Minivan slams into garage of home in St. James

Two people were injured when a minivan crashed into the garage of a St. James house Saturday afternoon, police said.

A 37-year-old man suffering from an apparent medical condition lost control of the vehicle about 4:40 p.m., causing it to slam into the side of a garage on Glenrich Drive South, Suffolk County police said.

Two people suffered minor injuries, police said. A Suffolk police spokesman could not immediately say whether the victims were in the van or the house.

The Smithtown Fire Department responded to the accident.

Further details were not immediately available Saturday night, police said.