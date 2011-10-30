Police: Pedestrian hit by car in East Islip

A 32-year-old man is in critical condition after he was hit by a car while walking in the road in East Islip early Sunday morning, Suffolk police said.

The man, who police did not identify pending notification of relatives, had been driving east on the Sunrise Highway service road at about 4:17 a.m. when his vehicle got a flat tire.

He pulled over to the side of the road east of Heckscher Parkway, got out of his car and began walking in the roadway. He was then struck by a 2009 Hyundai sedan driven by a 47-year-old man, who had been traveling in the right lane. Police did not identify the driver.

The pedestrian was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

The crash remains under investigation, police said.