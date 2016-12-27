Pickup slams into two cars in West Islip driveway, police say

A man driving a Ford pickup in West Islip struck two empty cars parked in a driveway and veered across the lawn before coming to a stop on Tuesday morning, police said.

The man, who was not identified, was taken to the hospital after the crash on Udall Road.

“It’s an active investigation,” a Suffolk police spokeswoman said. No further details were released about the crash, which occurred at about 10:15 a.m.

An image from the scene shows all three vehicles wound up on the lawn.