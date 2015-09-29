Police release photos of suspects wanted in West Babylon robbery

The robbery -- and attack -- took place at a gas station on Little East Neck Road in West Babylon on Sept. 11, police said. Now, Suffolk County police are asking the public's help finding the two suspects, who were both caught on surveillance video.

The robbery occurred at the Wave station at Little East Neck Road and Amsterdam Avenue sometime between 3:30 and 3:45 a.m., police said.

Police said the men entered the station minimart and one of the suspects struck the clerk in the head with "an unknown object." The two then stole cash and fled the scene in a white vehicle. The make and model of the vehicle was not immediately known.

Police ask anyone with information about the robbery to call Crime Stoppers at 800-220-TIPS. All calls will remain confidential, and callers are eligible for a cash reward of up to $5,000 for any information leading to an arrest.