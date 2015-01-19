Police say they are investigating 'serious' accident in Copiague

Police are investigating what is being called a "serious" accident involving a bicyclist struck by a vehicle early Monday morning in Copiague.

The accident was reported in a 911 call at 7:09 a.m., Suffolk County police said.

That call reported a bicyclist had been struck by a vehicle near the intersection of Montauk Highway and Baylawn Avenue -- the caller reporting possible "serious" injuries.

Additional details were not immediately available.