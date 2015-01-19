Long IslandSuffolk

Police say they are investigating 'serious' accident in Copiague

By JOHN VALENTIjohn.valenti@newsday.com

Police are investigating what is being called a "serious" accident involving a bicyclist struck by a vehicle early Monday morning in Copiague.

The accident was reported in a 911 call at 7:09 a.m., Suffolk County police said.

That call reported a bicyclist had been struck by a vehicle near the intersection of Montauk Highway and Baylawn Avenue -- the caller reporting possible "serious" injuries.

Additional details were not immediately available.

John Valenti

John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

Latest videos

Didn't find what you were looking for?