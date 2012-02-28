Police seek driver in fatal Brentwood hit-run

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Third Squad detectives are looking for the driver of a dark-colored sedan who fled a fatal hit-and-run accident in Brentwood earlier this month, police said Tuesday.

A man was walking across Suffolk Avenue east of Eastern Avenue at 10:45 p.m. Feb. 11 when he was hit by a 1989 Nissan driven by David Nabbie-Cukierwar, 18, of Bay Shore.

A second vehicle swerved to avoid hitting the victim, then stopped. The man was then hit by a third vehicle -- a dark-colored sedan that left the scene, police said.

Police said the victim was injured though apparently alive after he was hit by the Nissan, but he was killed when the sedan hit him.

The man was taken by Brentwood Legion Ambulance to Southside Hospital in Bay Shore, where he was pronounced dead.

Sign up for the Suffolk news this week newsletter The biggest news, politics and crime stories in Suffolk County, in your inbox every Friday at noon. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Nabbie-Cukierwar and his passenger were not injured, and Nabbie-Cukierwar is not facing charges, police said.

The sedan that fled the scene was driven by a woman and the New York license plate on the car was a newer one with blue lettering on an orange background, police said.

Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers at 800-220-8477, or the Third Squad, 631-854-8352. All calls will be kept confidential.