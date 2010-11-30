Police seek man who punched woman in Coram

Police are looking for a man who they said punched a woman in the head at a bank in Coram.

Suffolk County police said a man punched a woman at Astoria Federal Savings Bank on Route 25 in Coram at about 8:15 p.m. Aug. 14.

Police said the man punched the woman as he left the ATM vestibule and she entered. Nothing was stolen, they said.

They have surveillance footage of the man and are asking anyone who recognizes him to call Crime Stoppers at 800-220-TIPS.

All calls are confidential, and callers are eligible for a cash reward of up to $5,000 for any information leading to an arrest.