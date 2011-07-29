Police seek pair in four armed robberies

Fifth Squad detectives are looking for two masked men suspected of pulling four armed robberies in Suffolk County in July, including one incident in which a clerk was struck in the head by a gunman, police said Friday.

The two men hit their locations on successive Fridays, July 15 and July 22, police said. In each of the four incidents, one of the robbers displayed a handgun and the men made off with an unspecified amount of cash, police said.

Police have released photographs of the suspects, taken from video surveillance cameras.

The robberies were at the following locations:

A 7-Eleven at 660 Lakeland Ave., Bohemia, at 12:30 a.m. on July 15.

Viajo's Pizza & Pasta at 1277 E. Jericho Tpke., Huntington, at 10:52 p.m. on July 15.

A 7-Eleven at 1700 Veterans Memorial Hwy., Islandia, at 1:25 a.m. on July 22.

A 7-Eleven at 5640 Sunrise Hwy., Sayville, at 2:40 a.m. on July 22.

In the robbery at Viajo's, the gunman struck a clerk in the head, police said.

In the robbery of the Islandia 7-Eleven, a robber placed his gun to the head of one of the clerks.

Twice, one of the robbers wore either a yellow mask or bandanna, police said, and in the pizzeria robbery, one of the men was driving a silver sedan.

Anyone with information on the robberies can call Crime Stoppers at 800-220-8477. All calls will be kept confidential.