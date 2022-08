Suffolk County police and Crime Stoppers are trying to find a man who stole money from a tip jar at a Shirley pizzeria in April.

Police on Monday released photographs of the suspect, who took cash from a tip jar at Savarona Pizzeria, 999 Montauk Hwy., on April 18.

Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers at 800-220-8477. All information will be kept confidential.