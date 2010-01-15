Police seek to identify body found on Plum Island

A body has been found on a southwest beach area of Plum Island dressed in a green three-button short-sleeve shirt, green cargo pants with buttons from the Godbody Collection, size 10 loafer-style shoes and a belt buckle from Stacy Adams.

Suffolk County police are trying to determine who the man was and where he came from - and how he ended up on the shores of the highly-restricted U.S. government lab for studying dangerous animal diseases.

Police said the body, which was partially decomposed, was found at 4:15 p.m. Thursday by a private security patrol.

The body was partially covered in sand, police said, and was found at the surf line - leading police to believe it had washed ashore. The island is just east of Orient Point, the North Fork of Long Island, in the Long Island Sound.

Police initially said the man was white, but an autopsy Friday determined he was black, police said.

Sign up for the Suffolk news this week newsletter The biggest news, politics and crime stories in Suffolk County, in your inbox every Friday at noon. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

He was somewhere between 6-foot and 6-foot-2, with a large build and "very long fingers," police said.

He also had on blue plaid boxer-style underwear.

There were no obvious signs of trauma to the body.

Meanwhile, police are asking anyone with information regarding the dead man's identity to contact the Homicide Squad at 631-852-6392 - or Crime Stoppers at 800-220-TIPS.