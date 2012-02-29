Police: Selden man shot dead in Coram

Suffolk County homicide detectives are investigating the shooting death of a man found in a Coram backyard.

Police responding to a 911 call shortly after 11 p.m. Monday found Luis Vargas, 21, of Selden, in the backyard of a home on Judith Drive with a gunshot wound to his chest, police said Tuesday.

Vargas was taken to Stony Brook University Medical Center by Coram Fire Department ambulance and was pronounced dead shortly after he arrived, police said.

Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers at 800-220-8477, or the Homicide Squad, at 631-852-6392. All calls will be kept confidential.