School bus, car collide in Yaphank leaving 6 injured, say cops

Four students and both drivers were taken to the hospital after a school mini bus and a car collided in Yaphank Friday afternoon, Suffolk police said.

Their injuries were not serious, police said.

Four children, ages 9 to 14, were on the bus when it and a Chevrolet crashed on Yaphank Avenue at the Long Island Expressway ramp at about 3:15 p.m., police said.

The victims were taken to Brookhaven Memorial Hospital Medical Center in East Patchogue.

No charges were filed in the crash, police said. Other details were not immediately available.