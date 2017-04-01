School bus, car collide in Yaphank leaving 6 injured, say cops
Four students and both drivers were taken to the hospital after a school mini bus and a car collided in Yaphank Friday afternoon, Suffolk police said.
Their injuries were not serious, police said.
Four children, ages 9 to 14, were on the bus when it and a Chevrolet crashed on Yaphank Avenue at the Long Island Expressway ramp at about 3:15 p.m., police said.
The victims were taken to Brookhaven Memorial Hospital Medical Center in East Patchogue.
No charges were filed in the crash, police said. Other details were not immediately available.