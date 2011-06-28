Police: Southampton clubs served minors

Southampton police arrested six bartenders at three nightclubs during the weekend on charges of serving alcohol to minors.

Three of the arrests were at Dream, a club on Canal Road in Hampton Bays that sits amid a residential neighborhood and has been the source of numerous noise complaints over the years, according to police and town officials.

Dianda Alloto, 22, of East Quogue; Samantha Fruendt, 19, of East Northport; and Kurt W. Paschke, 34, of Holbrook were arrested and given desk appearance tickets. Fruendt and Paschke Tuesday denied serving anyone who was underage and said they will fight the charges in town justice court. Their next court date is July 23.

At Dream, patrons over 21 wear bracelets that allow them to buy alcoholic beverages, said Fruendt and Paschke.

Southampton Town police used an agent who was over 18 but under 21 to try to purchase alcoholic drinks at the clubs. A police officer inside would witness the transaction.

Calls yesterday to Alotto were unsuccessful, as were attempts to reach the owner of the club, listed in public records as MSJ Entertainment Inc.

At Nellos, a bar and restaurant on Main Street in the village of Southampton, police arrested Tuvshinbat Selenge, 24, who has an address in Illinois. Natallia Saroka, 20, and Todor Stinislav Todorov, 22, both of Southampton, were arrested at 75 Main, another bar and restaurant on Main Street. Attempts yesterday to reach the three were unsuccessful.

All six bartenders were charged with unlawfully dealing with a child, a misdemeanor punishable by up to a year in jail.

Zeynel Erdem, owner of 75 Main, denied the charges against his employees, saying that he has six security guards at the door checking identification and video from security cameras that he plans to use to fight the charges.

"My restaurant is the cleanest restaurant in town," Erdem said, adding that his bartenders also check IDs.

The alleged violations will be reported to the New York State Liquor Authority, which will conduct an investigation.

"The philosophy of the village has been, and mine too, that if you are running the business in a manner that complies with the law and trying to be a good neighbor, that's fine," said Thomas Cummings, Southampton Village police chief. "But if you are going to violate the law, our responsibility is to take enforcement [action] against you."