Police: Suspects sought in vinyl-siding theft in Medford

First they cut the fence to the Medford building supply company in June, stealing $4,000 worth of vinyl siding, Suffolk County police said.

Then, this week, police said they did it again -- this time taking $3,000 worth of siding.

Police are asking your help in locating the two suspects, who were caught on surveillance video committing the break-ins and thefts at Florence Building Supply on Long Island Avenue on June 25 and again on Tuesday. Police have released photos of the two; video also is available.

Police ask anyone with information about the two thefts to call Crime Stoppers at 800-220-TIPS. All calls will remain confidential, police said.