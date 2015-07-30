Long IslandSuffolk

Police: Suspects sought in vinyl-siding theft in Medford

By JOHN VALENTIjohn.valenti@newsday.com

First they cut the fence to the Medford building supply company in June, stealing $4,000 worth of vinyl siding, Suffolk County police said.

Then, this week, police said they did it again -- this time taking $3,000 worth of siding.

Police are asking your help in locating the two suspects, who were caught on surveillance video committing the break-ins and thefts at Florence Building Supply on Long Island Avenue on June 25 and again on Tuesday. Police have released photos of the two; video also is available.

Police ask anyone with information about the two thefts to call Crime Stoppers at 800-220-TIPS. All calls will remain confidential, police said.

John Valenti

John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

