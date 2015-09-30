Long IslandSuffolk

Police: 4 teens charged with damaging Northport soccer fields

From left, 17-year-olds Julius Dimino of East Northport, Michael Plackis of East Northport, Nicholas Collings of Greenlawn and Eric Lamay of Greenlawn were charged on Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2015, with criminal mischief for causing $10,000 worth of damage to soccer fields in Northport earlier this month, police said. Credit: SCPD

By JOHN VALENTI

Four Suffolk teens, each driving a separate vehicle, caused about $10,000 worth of damage to soccer fields in Northport earlier this month, police said.

The four, all of whom are 17 years old, surrendered at the Second Precinct and were each charged with second-degree criminal mischief, a felony, Suffolk County police said.

Police said the teens -- identified as Nicholas Collings, of 15 Aspen Ave., Greenlawn; Eric Lamay, of 12 Burns Ct., Greenlawn; Michael Plackis, of 4 Corbitt St., East Northport; and Julius Dimino, of 11 Greenvale Dr., East Northport -- caused the damage when they drove the four vehicles across the fields at the Northport Soccer Complex on Eatons Neck Road sometime between 9 p.m. on Sept. 11 and 7 a.m. on Sept. 12. Police did not immediately say what led them to the suspects.

Police initially indicated the four teens all were in one vehicle, but later said there were four vehicles involved.

It was not clear what type of vehicle each teen was driving.

All four teens face arraignment Wednesday in First District Court in Central Islip.

