Police: Two arrested in Dix Hills drug bust

Police seized about 100 bags of heroin and two guns and arrested two men during an overnight raid on a house Wednesday in Dix Hills, officials said.

Suffolk County Police said Jason Cooper, 29, of South Service Road in Dix Hills, and Charles Desnoyers, 29, of Cornell Drive in Wheatley Heights, were arrested when detectives from the First Squad Neighborhood Enforcement / Special Operations Team executed a search warrant at 1:15 a.m.

Police said they seized about 100 bags of heroin as well as a .380-caliber Hi-Point semiautomatic handgun and a Cobray 9-mm MAC-10.

Cooper pleaded not guilty Wednesday in First District Court in Central Islip to second-degree criminal possession of a weapon and fourth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance. He was ordered held on $200,000 bond or $100,000 cash bail.

Desnoyers pleaded not guilty to second-degree criminal possession of a weapon and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance. He was held on $50,000 bond or $25,000 cash bail.

With Carl MacGowan