Police: Woman injured in SUV-truck collision in Commack

An SUV and a cesspool truck collided in Commack on Veterans Memorial Highway and Harned Road on Friday, Nov. 28, 2014. Credit: Steve Silverman

A crash involving a sport utility vehicle and a cesspool truck in Commack on Friday afternoon injured one woman, Suffolk County police said.

The crash occurred at 4:11 p.m. on Veterans Memorial Highway and Harned Road when the cesspool truck collided with a 2008 Chevrolet SUV, police said.

A female occupant of the SUV was removed from the vehicle using the Jaws of Life rescue tools, said a Commack fire department official.

The woman was taken to Stony Brook University Hospital for treatment of serious injuries, police said, and there were no arrests.

Roughly 50 Commack volunteer firefighters and emergency medical personnel responded to the scene, fire officials said.

