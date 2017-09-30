Police: Woman’s body found on shore of Hampton Bays park

Suffolk detectives are seeking the public’s help in identifying a woman whose body was found Friday afternoon on the shoreline of Hubbard County Park in Hampton Bays.

Police, who are also looking for information on the circumstances surrounding the woman’s death, said a fisherman walking on the Flanders Bay beach discovered the body shortly before 4 p.m.

Southampton Town Police Department officers responded to the scene and contacted the Suffolk County Police Department Homicide Squad, authorities said.

The woman was described as 25 to 35 years old, short, with brown hair and a medium build. Police said she had a small green flower tattoo on the top of her right foot.

Police said the body was taken to the Suffolk medical examiner for an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

Detectives ask anyone with information about the woman’s identity or her death to contact the Homicide Squad at 631-852-6392.