Port Jeff eyes outdoor dining law changes

Port Jefferson's trustees may tighten the village's seasonal outdoor dining laws -- which business owners say would have ramifications for them during the community's busy summer months.

The codes, which are tied to the seasonal outdoor dining permits restaurant owners must secure from the village to host outdoor dining, have not been updated in about 15 years, said Mayor Margot Garant.

Issues with noise last year prompted the trustees to consider tightening the codes, she said. New rules could come up for a public hearing by May, Garant said. "Seasonal outdoor dining happens every summer, and we want to make sure we have it spot on," Garant said. "We're looking to tighten some things up."

According to a draft proposal of the new codes, outdoor dining would be prohibited between 11 p.m. and 7 a.m., and a formula of 20 square feet per seat would be enforced. The draft, if approved, would also ban food preparation outside.

The beginning of the outdoor dining season would also be moved from April 15 to March 15. That rule change would apply in 2013 if the trustees approve them this year.

Barbara Ransome, owner of the Ransome Inn in Port Jefferson and director of operations for the Port Jefferson Chamber Of Commerce, said restaurant owners in the village will closely watch the proposed rules.

Ransome said the rules and permits are important because they advise village officials on how many restaurants need outdoor parking, and they allow the village to get a handle on limited parking. "The whole idea of getting permits for outdoor dining to begin with is so they can understand about parking capacity," she said.

The trustees discussed the issue at a Monday night meeting but did not vote.