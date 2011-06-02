Port Jefferson fireworks back to the beach

Port Jefferson officials finalized plans Thursday to return the July Fourth fireworks display to the beachfront this year at the fire department's request.

For safety reasons, the village's fire department wants the display held at its traditional home at the beaches. It had been temporarily moved to the harbor front park last year because of severe beach erosion.

Shooting fireworks in the harbor carries more risk than it would at the beaches, said Jim Makarius, chief of the Port Jefferson Fire Department.

"It's crowd control, and the exposures that are in the harbor are too much of a risk," he said. "There are wood docks and the boats carrying gas -- too many hazards."

The fireworks were moved from the village's East and West beaches last summer because of storm damage to the shoreline.

Village Mayor Margot Garant said the fireworks will return to the beaches despite the crowd problems presented by limited access to East Beach. "The one difficulty is that the East Beach, on the westerly side, is significant erosion," she said, describing exposed rocks and a steep drop-off. "It's a huge safety concern."

Swimming at East Beach is prohibited this summer, and the village plans to restore the beach and nearby Crystal Brook Hollow Road in winter after this year's hurricane season passes. The village will pay a quarter of the $2.3 million cost of restoration, with the balance covered by federal and state funding.

This July Fourth, the estimated crowd of 400 residents who typically come to watch the fireworks will be kept from the eroded portion of the beach.

The fireworks display, which costs the village about $15,000 each Independence Day, is put on by the famous Grucci family and lasts 12 to 14 minutes, Garant said.

With a Main Street parade during the day and live music, the fireworks are the showstopper on a festive event, she said.

But Garant urged families closer to other beaches to consider watching the fireworks from those vantage points this July Fourth.

"We're going to encourage people to go to the beach in Belle Terre, Cedar Beach, and Harbor Hill Beach," she said. "There's no way we're going to be able to absorb everyone just at West Beach."